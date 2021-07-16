'Powerhouse Mom': Fair Lawn's Nicole DeFontes Dies, 48

A 48-year-old single mom from Fair Lawn died after several years of battling a rare illness on Wednesday, July 14.

Nicole Fiduccia DeFontes has long suffered from adrenal adenomas — tumors in her adrenal glands — which cause an over-secretion of hormones leading to high blood pressure and strokes.

More than $8,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe for DeFontes' children, Matthew and Melissa, as of Friday, July 16.

Nicole always tried to give her children as much as she could, campaign founders Stu and Paula Mintz said.

"The thought that these poor kids lost their best friend, supporter in everything they did, and hero breaks our heart," the Mintzs wrote.

"We know that Nicole‘s last wish would be to make sure that her kids are taken care of."

Stu and Paula are hoping to raise $10,000 for Matthew and Melissa each.

DeFontes in 2017 was the recipient of Fair Lawn Borough's "Santa Boone," an annual event that surprises a resident in need with gifts and Christmas cheer.

Those who knew Nicole remembered her as a caring mom, loyal friend and impactful person.

"She was an amazing and strong woman that always got back up no matter how bad she got knocked down," one friend said. "She would’ve been 50 in October. She was one of a kind and I am angry that she is gone."

Nicole's cousin on Facebook remembered her as a "loving and powerhouse of a mom."

Check back for funeral arrangements.

