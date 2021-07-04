Popular Bergen County Hair Stylist Theodore 'Uncle Teddy' Schmidt Dies

Bergen County hair stylist Theodore E. Schmitt, affectionately known as "Uncle Teddy," died at Palisades Medical Center on March 17.

He was 69 years old.

Born in Denver, Colorado, Teddy traveled the world doing hair shows, eventually settling in Fort Lee, his obituary says.

He later went on to become the partner at Theo Haircutting in NYC and Cahce in New Jersey, and owned Le Magnifique in NYC.

"To know Teddy, you knew he was larger than life itself, and his presence brought joy into any room he entered," his obit reads.

"His name brings warm memories of love and laughter to all that knew him. Yet, nothing was more important to him than his family."

Services were held at McCorry Brothers in Cliffside Park

