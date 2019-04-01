Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Pompton Lakes Special Ed Teacher Trish McKenna Was Devoted Grandmother, Fantastic Cook

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Trish Ghirardi McKenna died suddenly on March 30.
Trish Ghirardi McKenna died suddenly on March 30. Photo Credit: Trish Ghirardi McKenna FACEBOOK

Trish McKenna (nee Ghirardi), a longtime special education teacher in Pompton Lakes, died suddenly on March 30. She was 50 years old.

Trish worked at Lincoln Elementary School for nearly 12 years, her obituary says.

A Pompton Lakes native, she graduated from PLHS with the class of 1986. Her husband Tom, whom she married in 1999, said she made the best lasagna and chicken cacciatore.

Trish is also survived by her three children, Marisa, Tyler and Timmy, along with her beloved granddaughter, Isabella.

Visitation will be at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home on April 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 4, at the funeral home. A 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's RC Church in Pompton Lakes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.