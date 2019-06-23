Piscataway Police Officer, Union Native Loses Battle With Cancer At 28

A standout college soccer star who went on to become a police officer, Julia Jeanette Caseres died Friday. She was 28.

She had been battling a rare form of lung cancer, NJ.com reported.

Born in Glen Ridge, she spent most of her life in Union and a 2008 graduate of Union High School, she moved to Clinton a few years ago.

Caseres played soccer for New Jersey City University in Jersey City, where she broke the record for goals scored in state collegiate history. She was also an academic All-American and was named the school’s Woman of the Year.

She went on to the Essex County Police Academy before joining the Piscataway Police Department three years ago.

“In the few short years Julia was with us she impacted so many. Her beautiful smile and bubbly personality will surely be missed. Rest in peace sister,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Caseres is survived by her wife, Alexis Mirra; her parents Manuel and Margaret (nee Masini) Caseres; siblings Orlando, Nicholas, Andrew, Victoria and Joyce Caseres; and a niece, Valentina, along with other relatives.

Her funeral is Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Galante Funeral Home, 2800 Morris Ave., Union. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 971 Suburban Rd. Union at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at The New Cemetery in Somerville. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Julia on Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

