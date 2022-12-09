Phillipsburg Native, Devoted Dad Dies Unexpectedly, 45

Phillipsburg native and devoted father Charles M. Gugie died unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital, Warren Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 30. He was 45.

Born in Bethlehem, Charles attended Liberty High School, his obituary says.

Charles worked in the maintenance department at Crothall Healthcare in Bethlehem, according to his memorial.

He loved spending time in nature and watching Michigan football on television.

Above all, Charles embraced his role as a dedicated father to his young daughter, Haily.

In addition to his daughter, Charles leaves behind his loving wife, Jessica (Easterday) Gugie; a sister, Kerrie Strybuc; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Charles’ funeral services are private.

Click here to view the full obituary of Charles M. Gugie.

