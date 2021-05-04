Pequannock Native, DePaul Catholic Grad Tyler DiRusso Dies, 25

Morris County native Tyler DiRusso died on March 29, 2021. He was 25 years old.

Services were held April 2 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home.

Tyler grew up and Pequannock graduated from Wayne's DePaul Catholic High School in 2014.

A lifelong athlete, Tyler was captain of DePaul's football team and member of the lacrosse team.

After being voted First Team All-County Offensive Lineman and Second Team Big North Offensive Lineman, Tyler attended Slippery Rock University on a football scholarship and played for three years.

He finished college Ramapo College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology, Minor in Criminology in 2020, according to his obituary.

Tyler had recently been hired by ADP and was scheduled to start working as an internal sales member April 5, according to his obituary.

Condolences poured in.

I miss all you guys. Hope all of you guys are well & safe even the rest of the team that isn’t in this photo. This was... Posted by Wah Watson on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.