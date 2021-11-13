Penn State Student, NJ Native Justine Gross Found Dead

Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Penn State student whose body was found Friday morning.

Justine Gross, of Summit, NJ, was last seen Wednesday night and reported missing Thursday night, StateCollege.com reports.

Police said Gross' death was accidental in nature and the Centre County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

“We are heartbroken for the family and friends of Justine Gross and offer our condolences to all who knew and loved her,” university spokesperson Lisa Powers said in an email to the community.

“Penn State staff In Student Affairs and beyond are offering assistance to family and acquaintances who are mourning this loss.”

Gross was a sophomore at the College of Liberal Arts. Her sister, Jasmine, shared the news on Facebook.

"We are definitely feeling the weight of the loss, as she was truly our ray of sunshine.💔," Jasmine writes. "I will continue to ask that my family's privacy be respected at this time."

