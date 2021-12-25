Pastor IDd As Victim Of Deadly Crash: Coroner

A man who died in a single vehicle crash has been identified as a local pastor, according to the coroner and social media posts by his church.

Reuben Hilliard, 38, of the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway in Hellam Township, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital on Tuesday at 8:17 p.m., according to an updated release by the York County coroner’s office.

Hilliard lost control of his vehicle while he was traveling westbound along the 490 block of East Market Street in Hellam Borough, York County, according to the initial release by the coroner's office.

He struck a parked vehicle and then a pole-- flipping his vehicle onto its roof and ejecting him in the process, around 7:15 p.m., according to the release.

No one else was involved in or injured in this crash, according to the coroner.

No autopsy will be conducted but a routine toxicology test was performed, according to the release.

His cause of death was determined to be “blunt force head trauma” and the manner has been ruled accidental, as stated in the updated release.

His community is sharing their grief on social media:

His church, Gateway International has also posted and says ”While this is tragic and we don't understand, we know that God is good and our trust is rooted and grounded in Him. We know that Pastor Reuben was called and walking in that calling, and we are fully confident that God will cause things to work together for good.”

The church will now be led by his wife Pastor Ashley with the support of Brother Keith Yoder, according to a Facebook post by the church.

The family has requested that “everyone refrain from visiting, bringing food, or gifts to (their) home,” according to the church.

He is survived by his wife Pastor Ashley Hilliard, members of their church and many, many friends.

His funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.