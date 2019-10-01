Passing Of Longtime Bar Owner Skip Kazer 'Leaves Hole In Clifton's Heart'

The Clifton community is grieving the loss of longtime bar owner Charles "Skip" Kazer, who died on Sept. 29.

Kazer leaves more than his popular Clifton Avenue watering hole The Clif, where a makeshift memorial had been set up Tuesday.

His good heart, kind spirit and guiding principle "peace and love," too, have left a lasting impression.

"The City of Clifton lost a great one yesterday," retired city police lieutenant Pat Ciser said.

"Skip Kazer passed away leaving a hole in Clifton’s heart. You’ll truly be missed by all who knew and loved you my friend."

A makeshift memorial was set up at The Cliff Tuesday.

Brittney Abell penned a tribute to Kazer, whom she noted has long been a guiding light to many in Clifton and beyond.

"For the last ten years that I’ve lived in Clifton, this man made sure that I had food in my tummy, heat in my apartment, my car was running and my cat was okay," she wrote.

"He was stubborn and silly. He was soothing and strict. He was the best second father anyone could [have] asked for.

"He always wanted to know how he could help or heal. I.always thought that he would just be there, a cornerstone in my life; A cornerstone in Clifton.

"Something I could always seek out when things are going wrong or so very right! On September 29th, my light went out."

Abell hopes others will pay homage to Kazer -- "a man we all owe a favor to over the years -- a true Clifton legend and wonderful human being."

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shook Funeral Home on Van Houten Avenue.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack.

As Skip would say, "peace and love."

"A true Clifton legend and wonderful human being."

