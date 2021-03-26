Passaic County Native James Hearney Dies, 38

Little Falls native James Richard Hearney died on March 23. He was 38 years old.

Hearney graduated from Passaic Valley Regional High School and went on to become a telecom electrician with Local #164, IBEW of Paramus.

Hearney had been working with Forest Electric of Edison but fishing and hunting were his passions, his obituary says.

More than $6,400 had been raised in Hearney's memory on a GoFundMe page as of Thursday.

Proceeds will go toward Hearney's wife, Jen.

"James loved to surround himself with his friends and the people he loved most," the GoFundMe reads.

"A truly selfless individual that would give the shirt off his back for someone in need... His infectious laugh would spark smiles in any room."

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home in Little Falls.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

