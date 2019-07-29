Palisades Park's John Lewris, 58, 'Always Saw Silver Lining' During MS Battle

John A. Lewris of Palisades Park died suddenly Thursday, July 25. He was 58 years old.
Lewis, who was rendered a quadriplegic over time due to multiple sclerosis, leaves behind his wife Michele and daughter Alexa, 27.
More than $2,500 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
"Despite this horrible disease, he never had a complaint and always saw the silver lining in his situation," his obituary says.
"John was a great provider for his family up until his death. He was caring, loving, had a great sense of humor and was tremendously dedicated to his family."
