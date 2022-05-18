Pair Dies In Hudson County Motorcycle Crash: Report

A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports.

Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.

Dinziper and her passenger, Thiago Campos, of Kearny, were pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe for Prudencio Dinizper had raised more than $17,900 as of May 18, and one for Campos had raised around the same.

