PA Prep School Mourns Loss Of Beloved Athletic Director, Dad Of 3

Robert Howard Eichem III of New Hope died on Feb. 10, 2021. He was 45 years old.

He died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia “following a sudden onset medical event at his home," his obituary says.

Eichem was known for his positions as both the Director of Athletics and ESL teacher at the Solebury School where he worked since 2001, his obit says.

"Rob’s connections with the Solebury School community are numerous—athletic director, teacher, advisor, administrator, coach, parent, colleague... friend," Tom Wilschutz, Head of the Solebury School said in a statement.

"His relationships extended far beyond our campus as well. He was dedicated to Solebury School for two decades and inspirational in his dedication to his family."

More than $41,000 had been raised for Eichem's family on a GoFundMe page as of Friday morning.

Eichem married Rachel Semple in 2004 on the grounds of the Solebury School.

The couple had been living on the school grounds with their three sons, Jacob, Ryan, and Brooks. He previously lived in Philadelphia and Chicago, his obit says.

A celebration of life was being planned for June.

Click here for the full obituary.

