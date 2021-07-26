Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Meet The 2 NJ Men Competing On Michelle Young's Season Of 'The Bachelorette'
Obituaries

Pa. Firefighter Saved Son Before Drowning On Lake Erie Family Vacation, Family Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lee Weber and family
Lee Weber and family Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 38-year-old firefighter and U.S. Army veteran from Pennsylvania drowned on a family vacation over the weekend.

Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber died in Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio on Saturday, July 24.

Family members said Weber got caught in the tides and went under water, while getting his son to safety. 

Weber's family searched for him, and his hour was found about an hour later with help from the Coast Guard.

More than $32,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Weber's family as of Monday, July 26.

Weber worked in the city's Hays neighborhood with Engine Station 20.

"He was amazing father to Alex and Jacob, and a wonderful husband to Amber," reads the GoFundMe, launched by Weber's cousins.

"As gut-wrenching as this is, he would want us to continue to live, laugh, and love, they way he did."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.