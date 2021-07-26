Pa. Firefighter Saved Son Before Drowning On Lake Erie Family Vacation, Family Says

A 38-year-old firefighter and U.S. Army veteran from Pennsylvania drowned on a family vacation over the weekend.

Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber died in Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio on Saturday, July 24.

Family members said Weber got caught in the tides and went under water, while getting his son to safety.

Weber's family searched for him, and his hour was found about an hour later with help from the Coast Guard.

More than $32,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Weber's family as of Monday, July 26.

Weber worked in the city's Hays neighborhood with Engine Station 20.

"He was amazing father to Alex and Jacob, and a wonderful husband to Amber," reads the GoFundMe, launched by Weber's cousins.

"As gut-wrenching as this is, he would want us to continue to live, laugh, and love, they way he did."

