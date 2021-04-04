Old Bridge Soccer Player, 22, Dead After Rear-Ending Tractor Trailer On Route 9, Report Says

An 22-year-old Old Bridge soccer player died when he rear-ended a tractor trailer stopped at a red light on Route 9 early Saturday morning, reports say.

Miguel Reis was behind the wheel of a black 4-door BMW when he struck the tractor trailer, which was stopped in the southbound lanes at the Ferry Road intersection, around 3:40 a.m., RLS Media reports.

The incident occurred just as the light was turning green in the center lane, the outlet says.

The impact sent Reis' BMW into the northbound lanes, and Reis was killed instantly, RLS said. Reis was the only occupant of the vehicle, RLS reports.

The cause remains under investigation.

Reis was one of the first members of New Jersey soccer club NJFC, according to Michael Silva.

"Miguel was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him," Silva wrote on a GoFundMe.

"He was one of the first players to step foot on the field with NJFC on his chest and we couldn’t be any more proud of what he achieved on the field and off the field."

"You were the most humble, ambitious, fearless, and most caring human I got the blessing to cross paths with," Instagram users NicoleAndreaRL wrote.

"You lit up the room every time, you brought so much light and love to everyone around you. I will forever be graced by your soul and memories made, and pray that you rest peacefully watching over your loved ones."

