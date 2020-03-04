Ocean County Native Among 24 Killed In Tennessee Tornados

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Cecilia Levine
Jamie Loff Smith
Jamie Loff Smith Photo Credit: Jamie Loff Smith Facebook photo

A 36-year-old Ocean County native was among two dozen people killed in a Tennessee tornado Tuesday morning.

Jamie Smith, a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, owned an office cleaning company and lived near Nashville with her 8-year-old son, Logan, NJ.com reports .

Logan was staying with Smith's father when the storms hit, the media outlet says.

Smith died of injuries sustained in the tornado, her sister Kristy Bailey Loff said on Facebook.

Smith came back to visit New Jersey last summer to visit friends and spend time at the beach, her brother Joseph Loff told the outlet.

"You were the light of so many of our lives and words won’t describe the pain and hurt we have," Bailey Loff said, "but I promise you I will watch over Logan for the rest of my days."

Check back for arrangements.

