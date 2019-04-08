NY Renaissance Faire Actor Eric Heppel Of Wayne Dies, 47

Longtime Wayne resident Eric Heppel died suddenly of natural causes on Saturday, April 6. He was 47 years old.

Heppel was born in Pequannock and lived in Wayne for more than 30 years, his obituary says. He graduated from Wayne Valley High School (1989) and continued his education at Montclair State University. There, Heppel earned his Bachelor's in accounting (1993).

Heppel worked as a computer consultant for many years but always had a passion for theater, according to his obituary . He was involved with several local productions starting at Montclair State and continuing with the Radburn Players, The Barn Theatre and had recently been acting attThe New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, New York.

He was remembered as being "generous to a fault," loving, caring and comfortable.

Heppel is survived by his parents, Veronica and George Heppel; daughter Bera Heppel of Fair Lawn; brother George Heppel (Geri); and nephew Ryan Heppel.

Visitation will be April 10 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin immediately after.

