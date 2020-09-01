Northern Highlands Regional HS Grad Phillip Hayward Dies, 23

Quick wit. Sharp humor. A bright light and unique character.
This is how Ho-Ho-Kus native Phillip Hayward is being remembered.
He died on Aug. 24 at 23 years old -- but his legacy lives on, thanks to a GoFundMe launched by Gabrielle Rodriguez in his memory.
The $11,800 that had been raised as of Tuesday morning will be donated to "The Trevor Project" in Phillip's name. The American non-profit organization focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.
A Northern Highlands Regional High School graduate, Phillip earned his Bachelor's in chemistry from the University of Delaware. He had been working as a lab chemist in Orangeburg, NY.
"Phillip always knew how to light up a room with his beautiful bright smile and contagious sharp humor," the GoFundMe says.
"He was never at a loss for an outrageous quip or a witty phrase, and his unique character was enjoyed by all."
