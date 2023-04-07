Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Kitchen Candle Fire Blows Through Roof Of Old Tappan Home
Obituaries

North Jersey's Joseph Luongo, 33, Remembered As Loving Son, Brother

Sam Barron
Joseph Luongo
Joseph Luongo Photo Credit: Joseph Luongo Facebook

Joseph Vincent Luongo, who died on Saturday, March 25, is being remembered as a loving son and brother, according to his obituary.

Luongo, 33, lived in Pompton Plains and previously lived in Nutley, according to the obituary. 

He worked as a boiler operator at Johanna Foods in Flemington, and is survived by his parents, Francisco and Deanna, and his brothers, Francesco and Valentino.

A funeral was held on Friday, March 31.  To view his obituary, click here

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.