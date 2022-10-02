North Jersey Native, NYU Performer, Beloved Dad Of 2 Sean McCleaver Dies Suddenly At Age 33

North Jersey native, NYU performer, and beloved father of two young children Sean Patrick McCleaver died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He was 33.

Born in Ridgewood, McCleaver grew up in Wanaque and graduated from Homestead High School in 2006, his obituary says.

McCleaver was a talented performer, singer, and piano player who appeared in several films for NYU before moving to Warwick, NY, where he lived at the time of his death, according to his memorial.

More than $1,800 had been raised on GoFundMe for McCleaver’s funeral expenses as of Thursday.

McCleaver is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Ann Gage; his 3-year-old son, Liam Hunter McCleaver; his 4-year-old daughter, Ayla Nicole McCleaver; his 7-year-old stepson, Wyatt Aaron Gage; his father, Jason McCleaver; his mother, Gloria and her husband Robert Brown; his sisters, Lisa Richardson Anastasi, Ashley Richardson and Laura Mack; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

McCleaver’s memorial will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home on Main Street in Newton.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Sean McCleaver Funeral Expenses’ on GoFundMe.

