North Jersey Mom Dies Shortly After Welcoming 1st Child With Husband: Obit

A North Jersey mom died shortly after welcoming her first child with her husband. She was 36.

Jennifer Handley Chiarello, of Mountainside, died on Oct. 19, just one week after giving birth to her daughter, Giovanna Alma Chiarello, according to her obituary.

Born in Lindsay, Ontario, Canada, she graduated from high school in 2003, earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Trent University, and then went on to earn an MBA from Ryerson University, her obit says.

Handley-Chiarello was remembered on her obit as someone who always pushed herself to greater things, as a thoughtful and savvy shopper, and as someone who loved Disney World.

As of Nov. 16, over $29,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign in her name.

