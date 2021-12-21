North Jersey Mom, Beloved Special Education Worker Lauren Marek Dies, 35

A North Jersey family is mourning the loss of the "center of their universe."

Lauren Marek of West Caldwell died on Dec. 19 at Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge, her obituary says. She was 35 years old.

Marek was married to John Marek and was the mother of Audrey, 7, and John, 4.

A GoFundMe page launched for Marek's family had raised $35,000 as of Tuesday evening.

"Lauren was a kind and compassionate person who was always first in line to help anyone in need," the page reads. "She was always volunteering, asking what else she could do and never asked for anything in return."

Marek worked as a special education supervisor in Bloomfield schools.

Services were held Tuesday and entombment was held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

