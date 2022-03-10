North Jersey Labor And Delivery Nurse, Dedicated Mom Of 3 Dies After Fearless Cancer Battle, 35

North Jersey labor nurse and dedicated mother of three Kristin M. Trail died following a fearless battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 19. She was 35.

Born in Norwood Massachusetts, Kristin grew up in Abington and spent time in Boston, Virginia, and Key West before settling in Augusta in 2018, her obituary says.

Kristin attended American University and George Washington University in Washington DC, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in both health promotions and nursing, according to her memorial.

Kristin was incredibly devoted during her long career as a Registered Nurse in the Labor and Delivery Department of Morristown Medical Center.

She also held membership in both the National Honors Society and the Sparta Evangelical Free Church, her memorial says.

Above all, however, Kristin embraced her role as a caring and gracious mother to her three young children, Grayson J., Landon T., and Aubree M. Trail.

She continued to love spending time playing with her children and cooking for her family even after her cancer diagnosis in May 2020, she said in an emotional yet upbeat Facebook post as she announced the difficult news.

“No matter what you’re going through, don’t give up,” she wrote. “No matter how big or how small your problems might be, don’t let them define you…hopefully, through my story and my journey, you can find some inspiration to keep going.”

In addition to her children, Kristin leaves behind her loving husband, Jesse J. Trail; her parents, Coleman W. and Dorene M. (Loscocco) Earner Jr.; her brothers, Stephen N. Earner and Keith C. and his wife Jennifer Earner; her maternal grandparents, Nicholas and Elinore Loscocco; her paternal grandmother Charlotte A. Earner; her father and mother-in-law, Ricky L. and Deborah S. Trail; as well as several extended family members and close friends whose lives she has forever impacted with her strength, courage, and endless positivity.

Meanwhile, nearly $9,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Kristin’s memorial and her children’s education.

“Kristin fought harder than anyone could imagine,” reads the fundraiser.

“Throughout her treatments, surgeries, and procedures, Kristin always put her family and friends first.”

Kristin’s funeral was held at the Sparta Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“A loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend of many, Kristin will be missed by all who knew and loved her,” reads her obituary.

“She will always be remembered for her zest for life, adventurous, loving spirit and creative passion.”

Click here to view/donate to the Kristin Trail Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

