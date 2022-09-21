North Jersey Dad Mourns Loss Of Daughter After Wife, Brother

Three years ago, Robert Kelly lost his wife, Frances Kelly. And then, he mourned the loss of his brother.

Earlier this month, Robert found himself grieving yet again, this time the loss of his daughter, Nicole Kelly. Nicole, a Roselle Park native, died on Sept. 9, at 43 years. old

A GoFundMe page launched by Robert's other daughter, Michelle, had raised more than $1,600 as of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

"We are asking for some relief with the staggering funeral costs to lay my sister to rest," the page reads. "Although Nicole struggled with addiction, she was still a loving sister, daughter, and aunt."

Nicole was a hair dresser and cosmetologist before being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2016, her obituary says. She moved to LaVergne, TN last year

Services were held Sept. 17. Donations in Nicole's name can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.

Click here to donate to the Kelly family's fund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.