North Jersey Dad Doug Perkowski 'Taught Us Importance Of Living Life To The Fullest'

Beloved North Jersey father John Douglas “Doug” Perkowski died at his Montclair home following a valiant cancer battle on Sunday, Jan. 15. He was 44.

Born in Whitehouse, Doug was raised in New York City, where he went to the Buckley School, his obituary says.

Doug studied Mandarin Chinese and played center on the varsity football team at his high school, Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. He spent the summer of 1995 backpacking across China in an impressive trip that “culminated in a thirty-two-hour ‘hard seat’ train ride from Beijing to Urumqi,” his memorial says.

Doug later attended Yale University, majoring in East Asian Studies while studying electrical engineering, materials science, math, and physics before graduating in 2000.

Doug went on to co-found a facial animation company in the Research Triangle of North Carolina. He lived in Durham for about a decade before returning to Ocean Grove and later settling in Montclair.

Doug will forever be remembered for his endless compassion and “utter selflessness,” even through his three-year cancer battle, his memorial says.

“Whether a situation called for sage counsel, physical strength or a good laugh, you could always count on ‘Uncle Doug’’ to offer an empathetic ear, a helping hand or, if necessary, a healthy dose of lighthearted teasing to keep things in perspective,” reads his obituary.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Caroline; his daughter, Charlotte; his mother, Mary Brophy; his father, Jack Perkowski; his step-mother, Carleen Giacalone Perkowski; his sisters, Sara Cusimano and Libby Perkowski; as well as countless extended family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Meanwhile, nearly $91,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Doug’s memorial fund as of Monday, Jan. 23.

“Doug Perkowski was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, son and friend” reads the campaign. “He taught us the importance of living life to the fullest, adventure and exploration and deep love and appreciation for family and friendship.”

Doug’s life celebration was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at St. James’ Church in Upper Montclair.

“He brought smiles and laughter to all who had the good fortune to know him, collecting friends at every turn,” reads the fundraiser, “including the nurses and doctors who cared for him during his brave fight against stage four urothelial cancer.”

Click here to view/donate to the Doug Perkowski Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

