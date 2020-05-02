Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

NJSP Security Guard, Mom Who Worked In Same Building Die Days Apart Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Latasha Andrews Photo Credit: Latasha Andrews
Gov. Phil Murphy mourned Tasha Andrews Photo Credit: Gov. Phil Murphy
Latasha Andrews Photo Credit: NJSP

A New Jersey State Police security guard and her mom who worked in the same Newark building reportedly died days apart of coronavirus.

Latasha Andrews, 33, worked in the security operations unit of field operations and died of COVID-19 on April 24.

"The tragedy is compounded by her mother, Gloria Andrews who worked in the same building, passing from the same Covid-19 a day or 2 earlier," Frank Carmody wrote on NJSP's Facebook tribute.

"Although I have been retired for 3 years I still remember her as a friendly but conscientious worker."

Andrews began her career with NJSP in 2006. She was assigned to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs building on Halsey Street in Newark.

Gov. Phil Murphy honored Andrews with a condolence.

Her former colleague Skeet Crawford described her a "beautiful person" who made birthday cakes for her coworkers.

"Those who knew Latasha described her as having a kind and beautiful soul who had a passion for fashion and travel," NJSP said.

She is survived by her father, two brothers, many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

"Thank you for your service, Latasha," NJSP said. "You will be missed."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.