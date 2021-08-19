NJ Yeshiva Student, 19, Killed In Denver Crime Spree

A 19-year-old man from New Jersey was killed during a crime spree outside of his Yeshiva Tuesday night in Denver.

Shmuel Silverberg's body has been flown to Lakewood for a funeral service.

The incident started with a call of a carjacking, in which a suspect got into a Honda CRV with the driver inside and pointed a gun at them. That victim was not injured, police say.

The suspects then robbed and shot a man walking on nearby streets about an hour later. That victim remains critical, police say.

Silverberg was walking out of Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary when someone fired at least one shot at him. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The suspects continued their crime spree.

Yeshiva Toras Chaim released a statement saying:

“Our Yeshiva Toras Chaim community is grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight. We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our Denver community and from around the country, and for the work of local law enforcement authorities who have made this their top priority. Our community is seeking solace and privacy at this time."

Silverberg is a Cleveland native but has family in Lakewood, where the funeral service will be held, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

