NJ Worker Crushed By 6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Was Loving Family Man

The New Jersey construction worker who was killed after being crushed by three tons of porcelain last week is being remembered as a loving family man.

Walter Sanchez was taken to a local hospital in cardiac arrest and later died following the Sept. 20 incident at Porcelain Source on Harrison Avenue in Kearny, an OSHA representative confirmed.

Sanchez’s daughter, Nicole, describes her father in a GoFundMe as “such a noble, caring, strong, loving man.”

“No words could ever take away the pain we are all going through but remember him as the man he was who will live in our hearts forever,” Sanchez writes. “All he ever wanted was the best for everyone.”

More than $3,600 had been raised as of Thursday for Sanchez’s funeral services.

“We don’t have to reach our goal but anything will help my family and I helping out dad finally to rest,” writes Sanches. “Please and thank you so much.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Rest In Paradise Dad’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.