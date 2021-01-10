NJ Teen Shot Walking Sister Home From School Was 'Hard-Working, Loving Dad'

The New Jersey teen who was shot and killed while walking his sister home from school earlier this week is being remembered as a hard-working and loving father.

Siam Neblett, 20, was shot in the head outside the Central Avenue fire station in Orange around 3 p.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Neblett — lovingly called ‘Bit-Bit’ by his family — was raised by his grandmother and has a two-month-old daughter, according to a GoFundMe started for his funeral expenses.

“[Neblett] took pride in taking care of his daughter and grandmother,” reads the fundraiser.

“Bit-Bit loved to play basketball and video games, but all that stopped when his baby was born. She was his whole life. He loved her more than life itself.”

Nearly $3,200 had been raised as of Friday, putting the family more than a quarter way toward their $12,000 goal in just two days.

“This fundraiser is set up to pay for funeral expenses and to help his daughter who is now without a father,” the campaign says.

“We thank all who support us through this horrible tragedy.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Siam's Send-Off to Heaven’ on GoFundMe.

