NJ Police Sergeant Dies Suddenly: 'He Was A Mentor To Many'

The Berkeley Township Police Department is mourning the loss of Sgt. William Cullen.

The former US Marine was a 22-year member of the Berkeley Township PD, and died "suddenly," his department announced Friday, Feb. 17.

Cullen began in the patrol division before he was reassigned to the detective bureau in 2007. His duties included general investigations, property and evidence, and Megans Law.

Cullen was known for his tenacity, his compassion and was known and respected statewide for his investigative prowess.

In 2015, Cullen was promoted and was assigned as a patrol supervisor. In this role, Cullen was able to use his years of experience to mentor his officers and was a valuable asset to all.

"We will never forget his sense of humor, steadfast dedication to duty and his caring nature," the BTPD said.

"Cullen was a mentor to many and friend to all who knew him. We are devastated by the loss of this great officer."

