NJ Parents Grieving Loss Of Son See Support From Brothers In Blue

A set of heartbroken parents grieving the loss of their toddler are getting a surge of support from brothers in blue.

Matteo Anthony Nappe died from a congenital heart defect on Friday, Oct. 21 at 19 months old, his obituary says.

Known for his smiley personality, Matteo was beloved by his sisters, Miliana and Vivienne.

More than $5,100 had been raised as of Monday, Nov. 7 on a GoFundMe for the Nappe family launched by the Watchung Policemen's Benevolent Association.

“…PBA Local #193 would like to ask all of our brothers, sisters, friends, family, community and supporters to aid us in assisting the Nappe Family in their time of need,” reads the campaign. “This week the Nappe family tragically lost their 19-month-old son Matteo after a courageous battle with an ongoing heart condition.”

In addition to his sisters, Matteo leaves behind his loving parents, Anthony and Lauren; his grandparents, Robert and Donna Abbate and Joe and Bella Nappe; his great grandmother, Antoinette Nappe; his 12 aunts and uncles, 15 cousins, and many extended family members.

Matteo’s funeral was held at Sacred Heart Church in South Plainfield on Friday, Oct. 28.

“Though his life was brief, the fight he fought will never be forgotten and his memory will live on in his friends and family,” reads Matteo’s obituary.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

