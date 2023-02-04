NJ Officer Brian Lucykanish Dies In Off-Duty Crash: Report

The Pemberton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announced the death of Patrolman Brian Lucykanish on Friday, Feb. 2. CBS Philadelphia reported the cause of death was an off-duty crash Thursday, Feb. 1 in Waterford.

A meal train was organized for the patrolman's family.

"This meal train is being organized to help Kirstin and the Lucykanish babies during this horrific time," founder Ashley Chiolan writes. "We would like to keep this meal train going so that Kirstin does not have to worry about cooking meals and can focus her energy where it's needed most. "

Services have not yet been finalized.

