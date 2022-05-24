NJ Native Dies 2 Weeks After Maryland Explosion

A man who fought to live for two weeks after being injured by a shipping container explosion in Millersville has died, reports CBS 13.

Kevin Patrick Zichelli, 33, was opening the container when a piece of equipment inside the container ignited gas leaking from a propane tank, causing the explosion at a business on the 1500 block of Jabez Run on Wednesday, May 4.

Kevin died of his injuries on Thursday, May 19, CBS says.

Born in Livingston, New Jersey, Kevin was a graduate of University of Maryland, College Park and worked as an account manager for BG Products and Services, his obituary says.

A talented lacrosse player and beloved referee, Kevin was a varsity athlete as well as a Junior-College lacrosse All American.

A GoFundMe to support Kevin's medical expenses was created shortly after the accident, and has raised more than $129,000 as of Tuesday, May 24.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Severna Park.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. The burial will be private.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.