NJ Native, Active-Duty Navy Sailor Missing For Days Found Dead In VA, 23

New Jersey native and active-duty Navy sailor Ethan F. Sabatini-Villafane, 23, was found dead in Virginia on Monday, March 7 — five days after he had been reported missing, several news outlets say. No foul play was suspected.

Born in Voorhees, Sabatini graduated from Cleaview High School in 2017, his obituary says.

Sabatini then joined the Military and became an active-duty U.S. Navy Sailor AT3 stationed in Norfolk, Virginia — his “greatest devotion,” his memorial says.

Sabatini was remembered for his love of music, poetry, clothing, and his car.

“Those who were lucky to know Ethan, knew of his passion to help others and lift them up, knew of his unmatchable energy and his loyalty to those he loved,” reads his obituary.

“Ethan's smile lit up the room and now he will light up the Heavens. When you see the sky shining bright, just know that is Ethan."

Sabatini leaves behind his mother, Dana Sabatini; father and stepmom, Omar and Rebecca Villafane; brothers, James Tole Jr. and Jacob Villafane; sister, Nicolette Villafane; grandmothers, Elaine Sabatini, Carmella Orlandini and Alicia Villafane; grandfather, Julio Rodriguez; uncle, Frank Sabatini Jr.; aunts, Melanie Sabatini, Vanessa Rodriguez-Arbona and Brenda Rodriguez; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, social media tributes poured in:

“Our hearts are completely broken!” reads a post from Jennifer Lazar Buck.

“He was a gentleman with a big heart and he will be missed. We have so many memories that will stay with us forever.”

Sabatini’s funeral will be held at Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's Church in Minotola on Friday, March 25.

Click here to view the full obituary of Ethan F. Sabatini-Villafane.

