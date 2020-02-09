Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN THIS? Female Bruisers Get Into Brutal Brawl At LaGuardia
NJ DJ Who Produced Worldwide Party Hit Facing Rape Charge Found Dead In Miami Apartment

Cecilia Levine
Erick Morillo Photo Credit: Luigi Novi
I like to move it move it, Madagascar HD All rights reserved to Dreamworks. This video is original / Official packed with Madagascar original DVD.
I like to move it move it, Madagascar HD All rights reserved to Dreamworks. This video is original / Official packed with Madagascar original DVD.

A DJ who got his start in New Jersey and produced the hit song "I Like To Move It" was found dead in his Miami Beach apartment at 49 years old.

Union City's Erick Morillo -- who used the pseudonym Reel 2 Reel -- was due in court Friday on a sexual battery charge. His body was found Tuesday morning, Local10 reports.

Morillo spent his teenage years in Columbia before moving to Union City with his family. He started DJing family events at 11 years old, and later met some of the people integral for his success at night clubs around Hudson County.

Morrillo's hit song "I Like To Move It" was produced in the early 1990s but took off again in the animated film "Madagascar," in 2005.

