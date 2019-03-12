Nikki Mancinelli Of Montvale, 21, Remembered As Inspirational, Hardworking

Nikki Mancinelli of Montvale died on Monday, Nov. 25 of diabetes-related complications, her obituary says.

She was 21 years old.

Nikki was remembered in her obituary as a "joyful soul whose ever-present smile brought humor and happiness to the lives of everyone who knew her."

Her cousin, Danielle Mancinelli, penned a touching tribute to Nikki on Instagram.

"There is not a day that has gone by where Nikki didn't inspire me in someway," Mancinelli wrote.

"She is one of the most hard working and inspiring people that has ever been in my life."

A Pascack Hills High School graduate, Nikki is survived by her mother, Terri Falkenstern and her husband Robert, and her father Michael Mancinelli.

She is also survived by her siblings Michele Scharch, Paula Mancinelli and Siobhan Revie; her six nieces and nephews; and her loving boyfriend Jason Panarotti.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood. Cremation will be private.

Donations in Nikki Mancinelli's name can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.