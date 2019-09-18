Contact Us
'Nightmare Became Reality' For Family Of Stanhope Boy Fatally Struck By Dump Truck

Cecilia Levine
Max Ramirez, 2, of Stanhope
Max Ramirez, 2, of Stanhope Photo Credit: Brooke B GoFundMe

The community is rallying for a Stanhope family following the tragic death of their 2-year-old boy.

The Ramirez family's worst nightmare became a reality when Max, the youngest child, was struck by the dump truck on Route 206 while riding his bike Monday, according to a GoFundMe page.

More than $16,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Wednesday morning.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead, local police told Daily Voice.

"The details do not need to be written out for everyone’s curiosity, the help this family will need is what matters now," the organizer Brooke B wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"As devastating as it already is for the family , I’m hoping to raise enough money to ease the burden of funeral arrangements. This little boy deserves to go home properly ❤️ "

