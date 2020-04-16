Newark's Howard 'The Fink' Finkel, Longtime WWE Announcer, Dies Of Coronavirus

Longtime WWE announcer and Newark native Howard “The Fink” Finkel died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 69, officials said Thursday.

Finkel started his career as an announcer for what was formerly known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1977.

He made his debut at Madison Square Garden and became the first official employee of the WWF (World Wrestling Federation) in 1980, which eventually became known as World Wrestling Entertainment.

Finkel is also known for his creation of the name ‘Wrestlemania’ in 1984, as well as for his one-of-a-kind voice and sports expertise.

WWE officials did not declare Finkel’s official cause of death, however, he had a stroke and began using a wheelchair in 2019, reports say.

“When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel,” WWE said in a statement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.