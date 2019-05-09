Contact Us
Obituaries

Newark Flight Attendant Jennifer Samson Of Dumont Dies, 54

Cecilia Levine
Jennifer Samson was a United Airlines flight attendant based in Newark.
Jennifer P. Samson of Dumont died on Sept. 4. She was 54 years old.

Born in the Philippines, Jennifer was a flight attendant for United Airlines in Newark.

She is survived by her husband, Ike Samson; daughter Danica Samson; and siblings Christian Paragas, Christopher Paragas, Louella Caruncho, Arturo Paragas, Annabelle Embry and Jonathan Paragas.

Visitation will be Sept. 7 and 8 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist RC Church in Bergenfield.

Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

