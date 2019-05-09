Newark Flight Attendant Jennifer Samson Of Dumont Dies, 54

Jennifer P. Samson of Dumont died on Sept. 4. She was 54 years old.

Born in the Philippines, Jennifer was a flight attendant for United Airlines in Newark.

She is survived by her husband, Ike Samson; daughter Danica Samson; and siblings Christian Paragas, Christopher Paragas, Louella Caruncho, Arturo Paragas, Annabelle Embry and Jonathan Paragas.

Visitation will be Sept. 7 and 8 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist RC Church in Bergenfield.

Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.