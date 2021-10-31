New York Kayaker Mourned After Death During Nor'easter

Memorial services have been scheduled to honor the life of a Westchester County man who died after a powerful Nor'easter rolled in while he was kayaking on the Long Island Sound.

Laurence Broderick, age 45, of Scarsdale, was reported overdue by his family on Tuesday, Oct. 26, after he left Hempstead en route to Mamamronek in his kayak at about 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, authorities reported.

He was found unresponsive by the US Coast Guard on Tuesday afternoon, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Ballard-Durand Funeral Home in White Plains, according to Broderick's obituary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. the following day at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale.

Broderick was also a graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale, Regis High School in Manhattan, and the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, his obituary said.

In his obituary, Broderick is also remembered as a dedicated and celebrated musician

"He was cantor at many local and international funerals, memorials and commemorations. He took this responsibility very sincerely and sought to provide families the solace and strength that can come through song," his obituary reads. "Laurence will be missed by all those fortunate to have experienced his dedication, heart, and voice."

