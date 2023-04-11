New North Jersey Dad Peter Eckert Dies 3 Days After Leukemia Diagnosis, 35

Peter Charles Eckert Jr., who died on Sunday, March 26, always wanted to be a father and was so excited to teach his newborn son, Cooper, how to swim and play baseball, according to his obituary.

Eckert, a Bergen County native, passed away three days after his 35th birthday, the same day he was diagnosed with an aggressive case of acute leukemia, and a month after Cooper was born.

Following his passing, the North Jersey community has rallied around his fiancée Kayla Moran. A GoFundMe to support Cooper had raised more than $60,000 from 592 donors, surpassing its goal as of Tuesday, April 11. Moran said Eckert doted on Cooper and would've been "the most amazing father."

"Cooper will know his father through me and all his loving family," Moran said. "I will forever miss my soulmate and best friend. We had so many plans and so much to do together as a family. I know he’ll be watching down on me as I try to be the best mommy to our perfect little Cooper, and he’ll be the best guardian angel to his boy.”

Growing up, Eckert was a devoted fan of the Yankees and Giants and always kept his family laughing, his obituary says. Overcoming challenges life threw at him, he was looking forward to marrying Moran and buying a house. Eckert lived in Pompton Lakes and grew up in New Milford, attending New Milford High School. He worked as a sales business development manager for DragonTek, according to his LinkedIn.

Aside from Moran and Cooper, Eckert is survived by his dog, Brodie, his parents, Rosemary and Peter, his sister Michelle, his grandmother, Susan, as well as many extended family members and close friends.

A funeral was held on Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at St Joseph RC Church in Oradell. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

"What an incredible young man," reads a tribute on Eckert's obituary. "Your light will always shine on in the eyes of your son Cooper...May God hold you in the Palm of his hand."

