New Jersey TV Reporter Scott Babashak Who Met Wife Working On Air Dies Suddenly

Former TV news reporter Scott Babashak of Trenton died of a heart attack Friday, May 27, reports WFMZ, where he previously worked. He was 54 years old.

The Hamilton native graduated from the Steinert High School in 1985, where he was president of his graduating class, his obit says. He went on to graduate from Rider University and subsequently landed a job at NBC in New York City.

Babashak met his wife Liz Keptner while working on air together at 69-WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA, before the two moved to Sacramento, CA. Babashak and Keptner moved back to the Lehigh Valley to raise their daughter, Sophie.

An active community member, Babashak was president of the Chamber of Commerce and an avid golfer, his obituary says, noting he was known to family members as "Uncle Funny" and was a passionate Cleveland Browns fan.

"This is truly heart wrenching," WFMZ reporter Ali Reid writes. "I only had the pleasure of meeting Scott once- but he lit up the room. He and Liz (Keptner, former anchor at our station) were best friends & soulmates. It was evident the second I was with them.

"Rest In Peace. Our WFMZ family is hurting today."

Click here for service info and Babashak's complete obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.