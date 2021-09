The New Jersey State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Sgt. First Class Dennis O'Dea died on Sunday, Sept. 26 after a cancer battle. He was 39 years old.

O'Dea served with the New Jersey State Police for more than 16 years and was a member of the 140th State Police Class.

He is survived by his wife, Danielle, as well as his daughter.

Col. Patrick J. Callahan extended condolences to the family.

