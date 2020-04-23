Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Never A Dull Moment': Colleagues Mourn NJ Corrections Officer Who Died Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Maria Gibbs
Maria Gibbs Photo Credit: NJDOC

A 47-year-old Burlington County corrections officer died of coronavirus complications Tuesday.

Maria Gibbs, a senior corrections police officer, died of cardiac and kidney issues related to the virus, officials said.

She was the third corrections officer in New Jersey to have died of COVID-19. Her husband reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 but has not developed any symptoms.

Gibbs, formerly of Newark, posted a watermarked photo to Facebook that says: "I can't stay home. I'm a correctional officer."

She was a 19-year veteran who worked at the state’s central reception and assignment facility in Trenton, and previously worked at Northern State Prison in Newark.

Sha-Ron Williams, Gibbs' former colleague, said she loved to have fun and laugh.

"We worked on the same floor for a little over a year," Williams wrote. "Every day working with her was an adventure! It was never a dull moment! You never knew what she was going to do! One thing for sure if you was having a bad day, she would find some crazy way to turn it into a good one."

