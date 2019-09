Frank Kymack of Hawthorne died on Aug. 18. He was 28 years old.

Born in Passaic, Frank was a mechanic, landscaper and veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He had been living in Asbury Park.

Frank is survived by his parents Frank Kymack and April Novik; sister Samantha Kymack; and grandparents June and James Novik.

More than $300 had been raised on a GoFundMe toward funeral funds as of Sept. 3.

Services were Aug. 23.

