'My 600-Lb Life' Star From NJ Dead At 30

A 30-year-old New Jersey woman who rose to fame on popular TLC show "My 600-lb Life" has died.

Gina Marie Krasley, of Tuckerton, died at home on Aug. 1 surrounded by family, her obituary says.

A Galloway native, Krasley loved to dance and had a passion for inspiring others on TikTok -- proving "dancing has no size limit," her obit reads.

She hoped to one day open a dance studio for children with special needs.

Services will be held on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maxwell Funeral Home in Little Egg Harbor.

