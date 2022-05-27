Morris County Native, ‘Incredible Light’ Dies After Battle With Brain Tumor, 33

Morris County native Brian J. Dodgson died at Overlook Medical Center on Thursday, May 12 after battling a brain tumor. He was 33.

Born in Denville, Brian grew up in Madison, his obituary says.

Brian worked as a dedicated dog walker for Wonder Dog in Summit. He was remembered as a craft beer fan and fierce music lover.

Meanwhile, more than $4,500 had been raised on GoFundMe for the creation of a scholarship in Brian’s honor at the County College of Morris.

“We lost an incredible light the other day,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Caitlin Duffy.

“Brian ‘Pork’ Dodgson was the best of us. In his short 33 years on this planet, he traveled thousands of miles and made thousands of friends along the way.”

Brian leaves behind his father, Joseph L. Dodgson and his wife, Dawn; his mother, Robin Kearsley and his stepfather, Doug Gotthelf; his sisters, Georgi Zingone and her husband, Matt and Christi Kearsley; his brothers, Cody Charyk and Jordan Charyk; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Dottie Bejarano; as well as several extended family members and numerous dear friends whose lives are forever impacted.

Brian’s funeral was held at the Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany on Wednesday, May 18.

“[Brian] embodied joy, laughter, kindness, and artistic talent beyond compare,” reads the fundraiser.

“Every $5,000 we raise is another year of the scholarship funded. Help us grant the gift of art and joy to another student in his honor.”

Donations can also be made in Brian’s memory to the National Brain Tumor Society (55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458).

Click here to view/donate to the Brian Dodgson Scholarship for the Arts on GoFundMe.

