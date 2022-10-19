Morris County Native, Dedicated Dad Of 2 Matthew Bell Dies At 38

Morris County native and dedicated father of two Matthew Robert Bell died at his home on Thursday, Oct. 6. He was 38.

Born and raised in Denville, Matthew graduated from Morris Knolls High School in 2002, his obituary says.

Matthew loved sports, live music, and spending time with friends.

He is remembered as an endlessly generous person who embraced his role as a loving father to his two children, Alexander and Sophia Bell, his memorial says.

“The loss of this wonderful person is a pain that will be felt by many, and he will always be remembered as a kind, caring man who was so full of life,” reads Matthew’s obituary.

“Matthew’s memory will be carried on by those who were lucky to have known him.”

In addition to his children, Matthew is survived by their mother, Erica Ferrence, his father, Robert Bell (the late Pamela), his sister, Victoria Furka (John), his nieces, Abigail, Isabelle, Eleanor, and Josephine, his aunts, Virginia Bell and Cynthia Alencewicz (Charles); as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Many shared their grief for Matthew’s passing on social media:

Matthew’s memorial was held at St. Mary’s Church in Denville on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Donations can be made in Matthew’s memory to Market Street Mission, or to the Joey Bella Foundation via https://inmemof.org/matthew-bell.

“Another beautiful soul taken way too soon,” writes Karen Robbins. “Taken from a world that needs his smile and laughter, now more than ever. Rest in peace Matt Bell…keep an eye on all of us.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Matthew Robert Bell.

