Morris County Mom, Special Ed Teacher Jennie Byram Dies After 5-Year Breast Cancer Battle, 34

Morris County mom and special education teacher Jennie Elizabeth Byram died Jan. 22 following a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 34.

Byram was born in the Bronx and grew up in Butler, her obituary says. She “made her childhood dream come true” by pursuing special education and teaching students in a one-on-one setting for seven years, her obituary says.

Byram, who lived in Morristown at the time of her death, worked as a co-teacher at Mary Kay McMillin Early Education Center in Berkeley Heights during the last two years of her teaching career, her memorial says.

Byram was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in January 2016 after a prolonged period of deteriorating health, her obit says.

She continued teaching while undergoing chemotherapy until 2019, when she stepped back to focus on her health, spend time with her daughter, Avery, and raise awareness about metastatic breast cancer, her obituary says.

“Jennie faced her valiant, five-year fight with cancer with courage, grace and dignity,” reads her memorial. “She embraced life and love. She inspired everyone that knew her, and has left a legacy that will enrich her family and friends for many years to come.”

Byram is survived by her loving husband, John C. Byram; her beautiful daughter, Avery Byram; her brother, Cyle Alonso and his wife Monica; her parents, Anthony and Susan Alonso; father-in-law, John G. Byram and his wife Christine, her mother-in-law, Jacqueline Byram; her maternal grandmother, Lila Shabman, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Byram’s memorial was held Tuesday at Madison Memorial Home. Donations can be made in her name to Metavivor (1783 Forest Dr., #184, Annapolis, MD 21401).

“Jennie did not lose her battle with cancer,” reads her memorial. “She won her fight, triumphantly, vanquishing the disease by living her days fully, with bright eyes and a beautiful heart.”

