Morris County Dad, Dumont Native Greg Gibson Dies After Battle With Leukemia

Gregory Gibson of Morris Plains died Tuesday, June 25 after a year-long battle with leukemia. He was 53 years old.

A Dumont native, Gibson leaves behind his wife, Melissa, and three children, Jeremy, Kyle and Kelly.

More than $11,700 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe as of Saturday morning.

"We will all miss Greg's kindness, generosity, and his amazing sense of humor," campaign founder Jeff Axelrad wrote on the page.

Greg worked as a managing director at BNY Mellon, and previously as the director of business solutions at Pershing LLC.

He was with Lockheed Martin Space Systems supporting the deployment of the ACTS NASA Satellite and previously served on the Morris Plains Board of Education.

Greg was remembered in his obituary for his "quick-witted humor" and charismatic character.

"Above all," the obit says, "Greg should be remembered for his hard work and dedication to improving the lives of his family, friends, and coworkers."

Visitation is Monday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum Haggerty Education Center Auditorium. Guests are encouraged to bring a photo or pre-written story/tribute to add to Greg's memorial box.

Memorial mass will begin at 10 a.m. on on Tuesday, July 2, at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church in Cedar Knolls.

